The Boston Celtics officially welcomed new majority owner Bill Chisholm on Thursday, signaling the start of a new era for the historic franchise. At his introductory press conference, Chisholm promised to build on the team’s recent success while maintaining its championship aspirations.

“Whatever It Takes”

Chisholm, a Massachusetts native and lifelong Celtics fan, made it clear that his vision centers on winning titles.

“Let’s do whatever we can to win championships and raise banners, and raise as many as we can,” he said. “I will do whatever it takes, whatever the Boston Celtics need me to do.”

Chisholm leads the group that purchased the Celtics for at least $6.1 billion, the highest price ever paid for an American professional sports franchise. The NBA unanimously approved the sale last month.

Continuity in Leadership

While ownership changes often bring uncertainty, Boston expects a smooth transition. Former lead owner Wyc Grousbeck will remain as CEO for five years and serve as alternate governor. Grousbeck, who bought the team in 2002 with Steve Pagliuca, guided the Celtics to two championships, including their 2024 title led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“I’m staying in, shoulder-to-shoulder with Bill,” Grousbeck said. “I want a third ring. And then I want a fourth ring. I’ve got two, it’s a nice start.”

More than half of the old ownership group will also remain involved, alongside president Rich Gotham, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, and head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Balancing Success and Flexibility

Chisholm inherits a roster in transition. Tatum is recovering from Achilles surgery, and the Celtics traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this summer to avoid restrictive second-apron penalties. Stevens emphasized flexibility as key to roster building.

“You have to give yourself the flexibility and opportunity to jump at the right deals,” Stevens said.

Chisholm echoed that philosophy, stating, “The flexibility that Brad talks about, I think that’s paramount. But, ultimately, we’re going to do everything we can to win. It’s job No. 1.”

Broader Vision

Chisholm also expressed support for bringing a WNBA team to Boston and praised the shared environment of TD Garden with the Bruins. Alongside co-owner Aditya Mittal, he outlined a long-term commitment to strengthening the Celtics both on and off the court.