Shaquille Green, the man charged with murdering the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid in Ocean County, New Jersey, will remain behind bars.

Shaquille Green Waived His Right To A Detention Hearing

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, Green waived his right to a detention hearing Thursday and agreed to stay in the Ocean County Jail pending trial for the murder of his girlfriend, 28-year-old Toraya Reid.

“In speaking with him, we’ve decided that we are going to consent to detention in this case. He understands that he has the right for me to argue for release,” public defender Frank McCarthy said during the hearing.

Green, 29, was arrested for killing Reid on the morning of Sept. 6 near the exit of her apartment complex in Jackson Township. Authorities were notified of shots being fired around 11 a.m. outside the Paragon Apartment Complex.

According to court documents, Green had told investigators that he thought Reid was cheating on him and said he saw a man leave her apartment the morning of the murder.

Per KARE 11, Green is being charged with murder and two counts of possession of a weapon.

Naz Reid Mourning Sister’s Death

Naz Reid previously talked about Toraya in a 2023 interview with Minneapolis-St. Paul magazine, calling her “super protective” and that “she treats us like she’s our parent.”

A day after the shooting, Naz shared childhood photos of himself and Toraya on his Instagram Stories.

Naz and Toraya’s other sister, Jakahya, also posted this message about Toraya on Facebook:

“I just talked to you last night bro we was ki’ing bout this n**** not even knowing what was waiting on you the very next morning. I’ll never get over this I’ll never forgive god for taking you away from me, idk what kind of sick plan that man above has but I know losing you couldn’t have been apart of it.”

In June, Naz signed a new five-year, $125 million contract to remain with the Timberwolves. His deal includes a player option in 2029-30, per Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports.

After winning the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year, Reid averaged career highs of 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 27.5 minutes in 80 games (17 starts) last season.