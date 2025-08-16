New Mexico State, Former Coach Greg Heiar Settle Lawsuit

New Mexico State University and former men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar reached a settlement Friday over a wrongful termination lawsuit, his attorneys told ESPN’s Myron Medcalf.

According to Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal, Heiar received a $600,000 settlement from New Mexico State. Both sides agreed to drop further action.

New Mexico State Fired Greg Heiar After Two Investigations

Per Medcalf, Heiar sought an undetermined sum when he sued the school for breach of contract and actions that were “willful, wanton, and with reckless disregard.”

“On behalf of our client, Greg Heiar, we are pleased to announce that a settlement has been reached in the arbitration of Coach Heiar and New Mexico State University,” attorneys Ryan P. Danoff and Brett J. Danoff of Danoff Law Firm, P.C., said in a statement.

“Coach Heiar is pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved to our satisfaction, and excited to continue his coaching career. Coach Heiar wishes NMSU, the men’s basketball program, and the Aggie fans all the best going forward.”

The 49-year-old had accused the school of making him a “sacrificial lamb” after two investigations leaked — a hazing incident and a self-defense shooting involving a player.

In November 2022, several New Mexico State players were involved in a brawl with rival students from the University of New Mexico at a football game.

Mike Peake, one of the players seen throwing punches during the melee, later broke curfew to reportedly meet a girl at the University of New Mexico’s campus, according to ABC News.

After Peake was lured to the campus, he was ambushed by a group of men there. Peake shot and killed an alleged assailant in retaliation, and he was not charged in the incident.

Hazing Lawsuit Led To An $8 Million Settlement Paid To Former Players

In February 2023, University Chancellor Dan Arvizu fired Heiar and canceled the remainder of the 2022-23 season after details of the hazing investigation involving sexual assault and harassment allegations surfaced.

Four months later, the lawsuit led to a combined $8 million settlement paid to a pair of former players, Shak Odunewu and Deuce Benjamin, and one of their fathers.

Their attorney, Joleen Youngers, released a statement calling “the decision to settle Coach Heiar’s claims … a gut punch.”

She said another lawsuit, involving former player Kyle Feit, as well as another player and a team manager who did not want to be named, is set for trial in February.

“I am deeply disturbed to see the settlement,” Feit said. “As a victim of sexual and physical abuse, I live as a demoralized individual. I don’t know how NMSU saw it fit to reward an individual involved in this.”

Heiar spent last season coaching Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, winning the national junior college championship and coach of the year honors.