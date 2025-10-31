New Orleans is having ‘serious’ discussions about parting ways with head coach Willie Green

After a 122-88 loss to the Nuggets on Wedneday, the Pelicans are 0-4 to begin the 2025-26 season. The team is currently without all-star guard Dejounte Murray until at least after the New Year.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the New Orleans Pelicans are having “serious” discussions about parting ways with head coach Willie Green. He has served as head coach in New Orleans for the last five seasons. Siegel noted that players on the Pelicans’ roster have “appeared disinterested and frustrated with how Green’s lineups are being handled.”

Is Willie Green on his way out with the New Orleans Pelicans?

The Pelicans are having serious discussions about firing Willie Green, per @BrettSiegelNBA “Several players have appeared disinterested and frustrated with how Green’s lineups are being handled, sources said.” pic.twitter.com/AP2Ovxxjiz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 30, 2025



Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Pelcians made changes to the front office and roster. However, head coach Willie Green kept his job despite the team winning 21 games in 2024-25. Executive president of basketball operations Joe Dumars kept Green for another season. Through just four games in 2025-26, players are starting to lose faith in their head coach. NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that players on the roster have “appeared disinterested and frustrated with how Green’s lineups are being handled.”

On top of this, the front office is reportedly having “serious” discussions to part ways with Willie Green. He’s been the head coach in New Orleans since the 2021-22 season. Green got his start with the Warriors in 2018-19 as assistant/player development coach for Steve Kerr. In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Willie Green was an assistant with the Phoenix Suns under Monty Williams.

There’s no reason for any optimism about anything surrounding the Pelicans until Willie Green is fired — GETLIKECOOP (@cooptoth3hoop) October 30, 2025

Willie Green was hired by the Pelicans ahead of the 2021-22 season. Over five years, Green has an overall record of 148-184. In two of his first four seasons with the team, Willie Green had a winning record with the Pelicans. Their 49 wins in 2023-24 were the most since 2008-09. During their 2024-25 campaign, New Orleans finished with a 21-61 record. That was 14th of 15 teams in the Western Conference.

Through their first four games in 2025-26, the Pelicans are winless. Additionally, the team has lost in blowout fashion in each of its last two games. The Pelicans lost by 32 points on Monday to Boston and 34 points on Wednesday to Denver. New Orleans has a game on Friday, October 31, vs. the Clippers. If the Pelicans struggle and show no fight, head coach Willie Green could be fired. Brett Siegel noted assistant James Borrego is favored to be named the interim head coach if Green is fired.