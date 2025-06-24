New York continues their head coaching search with Minnesota assistant coach Micah Nori

In 2024-25, the New York Knicks finished 51-31, their best record in the last 12 seasons. For the first time in 25 years, New York made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, they lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers, and ownership fired head coach Tom Thibodeau. Since parting ways with Thibodeau, several teams have turned down the Knicks to interview their active head coach. It’s almost like they had no plan after firing Thibs. ESPN’s Shama Charania reported the Knicks plan to interview Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori for their vacant head coaching posistion.

Who will be the Knicks’ next head coach?

When the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau, fans questioned the decision. New York planned to interview active head coaches, in hopes of poaching them away from their current teams. However, the Knicks were denied five interviews with active head coaches. The list included Jason Kidd, Chris Finch, Ime Udoka, Billy Donovan, and Quinn Snyder. Once New York was turned down, they changed their focus to previous head coaches who are unemployed.

New York has interviewed Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins. Both were fired by their respective teams during the 2024-25 season. Recently, another coach has now become the third-known candidate for the vacancy. Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori has been with Minnesota since 2021. During the 2023 playoffs, Nori was the Timberwolves’ sideline coach while Chris Finch recovered from a leg injury.

For the last 16 years, Micah Nori has been an assistant coach in the NBA. Along with the Timberwolves, he’s coached for the Raptors, Kings, Nuggets, and Pistons. Mike Brown, Taylor Jenkins, and Micah Nori are known candidates to have interviews with the Knicks. James L. Edwards of The Athletic reported another former head coach as a potential hire for the Knicks. Edwards said New York is discussing hiring former Hornets head coach James Borrego.

This past season, Borrego was an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans. From 2018-19 to 2021-22, he was head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. The candidates for New York do not jump off the page this offseason. Their front office must make a decision sooner rather than later to keep fans happy. Firing Thibodeau was an easy move for the brass of this franchise, but finding their next head coach has been together than imagined.