New York could reportedly sign Ben Simmons to a veteran’s minimum deal for the 2025-26 season

The beginning of Ben Simmons’ career started with winning the Rookie of the Year in 2017-18. Following that year, Simmons was voted an all-star in three consecutive seasons.

Since his final season being voted an all-star, it’s been an uphill battle for the soon-to-be 29-year-old. Simmons has struggled to stay healthy since the 2021-22 season. After 33 games for Brooklyn in 2024-25, Simmons agreed to a contract buyout and signed with the Clippers. Now, he’s a free agent this offseason, and the Knicks reportedly have interest in Simmons. Ian Begley reported that New York could use their veteran’s minimum deal to sign Simmons.

Where will Ben Simmons play in 2025-26?

The New York Knicks have continued to touch base with Ben Simmons, per @IanBegley “Who might the Knicks sign with that veteran’s minimum deal? They have continued to touch base with Ben Simmons during the free agency period. I’m sure they have touched base with other vets as… pic.twitter.com/QGta5S4pog — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 15, 2025



Ben Simmons was the first overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers out of LSU in 2016. During the preseason, he suffered a Jones fracture in his foot and was forced to miss the entire season. He bounced back in 2017-18 and started 81 of 82 games for the Sixers. Following a series of injuries over multiple years, the 76ers decided to part ways with Simmons.

They traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. Over three seasons, Simmons played in just 90 games for the Nets, making 69 starts. Injuries continued to limit the PG’s availability. After 33 games in 2024-25, Ben Simmons and the Nets agreed to a contract buyout. Simmons played the remainder of the year for the LA Clippers. He appeared in 18 games and made zero starts.

Ben Simmons or Landry Shamet, who would you give the final vet min contract to if you were Knicks GM?! pic.twitter.com/5MeEvAcIJS — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) July 15, 2025

This offseason, the veteran PG is still a free agent. Recently, Ian Begley of SNY Sports reported that the Knicks have continued to “touch base” with Simmons this offseason. The team has reported interest in signing Simmons to a veteran’s minimum deal this offseason. That would be a one-year deal worth just over $3 million.

New York has plenty of depth at PG for the 2025-26 season. Signing Ben Simmons would be a luxury for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is their starting PG, followed by Tyler Kolek. Simmons could be the third-string PG for New York and a valuable piece off the bench. Ian Begley said the Knicks will monitor other veteran PGs who are still on the market. That includes Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. Will Ben Simmons be lucky enough to sign with the Knicks this offseason?