Knicks Coaching Rumors: Rick Pitino ‘Absolutely Not’ Interested

Rick Pitino confirmed he doesn’t want any part of reuniting with the New York Knicks, the team he coached from 1987-89.

He revealed his intentions while making an appearance during the broadcast of an MLB game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Pitino, who’s currently the head coach of the St. John’s University men’s basketball team, cited excess pressure as the main reason he doesn’t want to consider the vacant head coaching gig.

“Absolutely not,” Pitino first said when asked if he’d have any interest. “I think whoever comes in, if he doesn’t get to the Finals, it’s going to be deemed an unsuccessful season. So, whoever comes in has got so much pressure on them to take this team to the next level. ‘Cause that’s why they’re doing it, obviously, in their minds.”

Tom Thibodeau was fired after guiding the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals and four playoff appearances in five seasons with the team. New York hadn’t been in the conference finals in 25 years.

It’s been reported the Knicks were unhappy with Thibodeau’s player usage during the regular season. They also felt his general lack of adjustments were too much of a weakness moving forward.

Pitino just completed his second season at St. John’s. He won national and Big East Coach of the Year awards after leading the team to a 31-5 record.

Dan Hurley Doesn’t Sound Interested In Knicks, Either

UConn head coach Dan Hurley also doesn’t seem enamored by the possibility of being Knicks head coach.

“Not another summer of that,” Hurley said when asked about the Knicks coaching rumors, which have followed him for a while now.

Hurley has been previously pursued by the Los Angeles Lakers. After that pursuit ended unsuccessfully, Hurley signed a six-year, $50 million contract to remain with UConn.

Other coaches who have been linked to the Knicks gig include Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant, former Villanova head coach Jay Wright and former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

Among other possible candidates with NBA head coaching experience are Frank Vogel, Mike Budenholzer and Taylor Jenkins.