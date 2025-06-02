New York Knicks Free Agency Rumors: Al Horford Named Top Candidate

Speaking on a recent episode of ESPN’s “Hoop Collective” podcast, senior reporter Tim Bontemps suggested that Boston Celtics veteran center Al Horford could consider joining the New York Knicks this offseason since the five-time All-Star is a longtime buddy of Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Al Horford is a free agent,” said Bontemps. “I don’t think at this point it makes a lot of sense for … Horford to be back in Boston. Maybe he will be, but given where things are with the Celtics, I think he’s now much more in play than he might have been a month ago.”

“Horford is [also] a longtime friend of Towns and has played with him with the Dominican National team for a long time,” Bontemps added. “If they go get Al Horford this summer, who I think would be an unbelievable fit on this Knicks roster. … That’s a team that could beat the Pacers next year. That’s a team that’ll be in the mix in the East.”

Al Horford Could Sign With Knicks This Summer

In 60 games (42 starts) with the Celtics of the 2024-25 regular season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes. The 6-foot-9 big man also averaged 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 11 playoff games.

Horford, who turns 39 on Tuesday, will be considering his options this summer since the Celtics are expected to move away from being title contenders next season. Boston is rumored to trade the likes of Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday.

In addition, Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum will be sidelined for at least eight to nine months after undergoing surgery to repair a right torn ACL, which he suffered against the Knicks in Boston’s second-round series loss.

Horford Prefers To Re-Sign With Celtics

Earlier this month, Horford made headlines when he confirmed to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that he “doesn’t plan to retire” and would prefer to re-sign with Boston for the 2025-26 season.

“Even if Horford doesn’t re-sign — he doesn’t plan to retire and would like to return, sources said,” Windhorst wrote. “Boston is facing a payroll, with luxury taxes, next season of $464 million, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks.”

Windhorst also added that if the Celtics “retain their first-round pick and then fill out their roster with minimum salaries, the team payroll crosses the $500 million mark.”

Boston is $4.4 million over the second apron and has extensions coming up for other key players. Simply put, the Celtics will not be able to re-sign all of their role players.

This ultimately opens the door for Horford to sign with the Knicks.

Horford would give New York a much-needed frontcourt boost, as the Knicks lack significant defensive depth. This weakness was evident in the team’s recent Eastern Conference finals series loss to the Indiana Pacers.