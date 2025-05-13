The New York Knicks have leapt all the way to holding the second-best title odds after taking a 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics.

Boston likely losing Jayson Tatum the rest of the way has tilted the odds further in New York’s favor. The Celtics have slid all the way to seventh among the remaining eight teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers have also slid because of their 3-1 series deficit, now fifth at 10-1.

The Oklahoma City Thunder remain heavy betting favorites to win the 2025 NBA championship. Listed below are the latest odds:

-105: Thunder

+500: Knicks

+550: Timberwolves

+900: Pacers

+1000: Cavaliers

+1500: Nuggets

+2500: Celtics

+6000: Warriors

This second round has been filled with surprises, topped by the Indiana Pacers winning both games in Cleveland to open the series. New York did the same to Boston and both teams are now on the verge of major upsets with 3-1 series leads.

Injuries have undoubtedly played their part. Stephen Curry’s absence has impacted how the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Minnesota Timberwolves has played out thus far. The Cleveland Cavaliers collapsed in Game 2 in the absence of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter. Donovan Mitchell’s status for Game 5 is up in the air as he battles a left ankle injury.

The latest was with Tatum, and that’s why the Celtics and Warriors sit at the bottom of the odds currently.

NBA Finals MVP Odds Shift With Tatum Injury

Tatum’s tragic injury has also shifted odds for Finals MVP. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the leader with even odds, Wolves star Anthony Edwards is now the second favorite, along with Jalen Brunson.

Below is the top 10 for Finals MVP odds:

Even: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

+600: Anthony Edwards (Wolves), Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

+1100: Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

+1200: Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

+1600: Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

+5000: Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Jalen Williams (Thunder), Julius Randle (Wolves), Pascal Siakam (Pacers)

Curry would surely have made the top 10 if not for his injury that now sees the Warriors trailing the Wolves 3-1.