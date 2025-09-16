New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart Undergoes MRI on Knee Injury

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart’s status is uncertain for Game 2 of the WNBA first-round series against the Phoenix Mercury after she suffered an apparent left leg injury in overtime of New York’s 76-69 win on Sunday.

Breanna Stewart Injured Her Left Leg In Overtime

Stewart was injured in overtime with 3:01 left, when she attempted a layup against Phoenix’s Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner. When Stewart landed on the court, she immediately grabbed at her left knee.

She initially stayed in the game, but Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said that Stewart asked to be subbed out after feeling “discomfort.” She appeared to be in pain while sitting on the bench.

Following the win, Brondello didn’t provide an update on Stewart, who finished with 18 points.

“We’re just hoping that she will be OK,” said Brondello.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Stewart underwent an MRI and additional testing Monday. She missed 13 games in the regular season due to a bone bruise on her right knee.

In March, she also had a scope on her right knee.

Liberty Have 1-0 Series Lead Over Mercury

Natasha Cloud made back-to-back layups to give the Liberty a two-point lead with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter. Kahleah Copper responded with two free throws.

After a turnover by Sabrina Ionescu, Alyssa Thomas made a no-look pass to Copper for a wide-open layup that gave the Mercury a 65-63 lead with 1:44 remaining.

Breanna Stewart then made a contested basket in the lane 13 seconds later that eventually forced overtime.

“We looked around and realized we kind of have been in that position before,” Ionescu said. “Understanding how important overtime is and knowing we had another gear to get to. I’m proud of the way we stuck together; we weathered the runs they went on and ultimately found a way to win.”

The Liberty can sweep the series in Game 2 on Wednesday and advance to the semifinals for the second season in a row.