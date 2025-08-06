New York Turns Attention Elsewhere From Former NBA Champion

The New York Knicks are reportedly no longer pursuing former NBA champion Kevin Love, who is expected to become a free agent soon. After being traded from the Miami Heat to the Utah Jazz in a recent three-team deal, Love is widely expected to be bought out by Utah.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Knicks have “lost interest” in adding the 36-year-old forward. With New York out of the mix, attention has shifted to the two Los Angeles teams.

Reunion with LeBron James Possible

A move to the Lakers would reunite Love with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. The duo, alongside Kyrie Irving, helped deliver Cleveland’s first NBA title in 2016. That historic championship came after a dramatic seven-game victory over the Golden State Warriors.

NBA insider Marc Stein recently confirmed that Love is “actively exploring” ways to exit Utah, further suggesting that a buyout is imminent.

Career Overview and Current Role

Drafted fifth overall in 2008 by the Memphis Grizzlies, Love was immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he became a three-time All-Star and earned two All-NBA selections. In 2014, he joined the Cavaliers and remained there for nine seasons.

Love played just one year of college basketball at UCLA, where he was teammates with future NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. Westbrook was drafted fourth overall in the same 2008 class, just one pick ahead of Love.

Though his role has diminished in recent years due to injuries and age, Love remains a valuable piece for teams in need of rebounding and floor spacing. He still boasts a high basketball IQ and can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting.

What’s Next for Love?

At this stage in his career, Love is likely targeting a contending team with a defined role. The Lakers, with LeBron and a championship window still open, may be the most natural fit. Meanwhile, the Clippers remain in the mix as well.

Love’s final decision is expected shortly after the anticipated buyout is finalized.