Mike Neighbors’ resignation has left Arkansas looking for its next women’s basketball head coach. Several candidates have emerged, ranging from internal options to experienced names with strong resumes. Below are the latest odds on who could take over in Fayetteville.

Odds for Next Arkansas Women’s Basketball Coach

Candidate Odds Implied Probability Nick Bradford +200 33.3% Elena Lovato +400 20.0% Molly Miller +450 18.2% Kellie Harper +500 16.7% Joe Foley +900 10.0% Ayla Guzzardo +900 10.0% Destinee Rogers +1200 7.7%

*Odds for entertainment purposes only

Top Candidates for Arkansas Women’s Basketball Next Coach

Nick Bradford (+200)

Bradford, a former Kansas player and current Arkansas assistant, is the favorite to take over after Neighbors’ resignation. He’s deeply connected to the program and has strong ties to the state. His recent role with the Razorbacks’ staff gives him a natural advantage, especially if Arkansas wants to maintain continuity.

Elena Lovato (+400)

Currently the associate head coach at Texas, Lovato has SEC experience from her time at Mississippi State. She has a strong recruiting reputation and success at multiple levels, making her a serious contender.

Molly Miller (+450)

Grand Canyon’s head coach is a rising star. She built Drury into a Division II powerhouse before taking GCU to new heights. With a 27-game winning streak and NCAA Tournament aspirations, she’s a hot name in coaching circles.

Other Contenders

Kellie Harper (+500): The former Tennessee coach has SEC experience but was fired after underwhelming seasons in Knoxville, but she wouldn’t come cheap.

Joe Foley (+900): A coaching legend in Arkansas, but he retired last year. Could he return for the Razorbacks role?

Ayla Guzzardo (+900): Southeastern Louisiana’s coach has done well at the mid-major level but lacks high-major experience.

Destinee Rogers (+1200): The Arkansas State coach is a long shot but could be a name to watch for the future.

What The Experts Say

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at Basketball Insiders, weighed in on the search:

“Nick Bradford makes the most sense if Arkansas wants to keep things in-house, but Molly Miller and Elana Lovato are strong options if they go external. Joe Foley is also an interesting inclusion. If the Razorbacks can lure him out of retirement, that could be massive for the program.”

The search is on, and Arkansas has no shortage of candidates. Whether they stick with an internal hire or bring in a proven winner, the next head coach will have big expectations in Fayetteville.