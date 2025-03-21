WVU is back in the coaching market after Darian DeVries left for Indiana. This is the second search in less than a year for AD Wren Baker. The shortlist includes familiar names and mid-major winners. Here’s the outlook.

West Virginia Next Head Coach Odds

Candidate Odds Implied Probability Ben McCollum +200 33.3% Jerrod Calhoun +200 33.3% Chester Frazier +350 22.2% Niko Medved +800 11.1% Alan Huss +800 11.1%

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Ben McCollum (Head Coach at Drake) (+200)

Ben McCollum’s coaching pedigree is impressive. Over 15 seasons at Northwest Missouri State, he amassed a 394-91 record, securing four NCAA Division II national championships (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022) and 12 MIAA regular-season titles.

McCollum’s offensive strategies are lauded for their efficiency, particularly his mastery in setting and adjusting screening angles to benefit ballhandlers. His recent success at Drake, leading the Bulldogs to a 30-3 record and both Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and tournament championships in his first season, further underscores his ability to elevate programs.

His proven track record make him a compelling candidate for WVU, and that’s why our expert traders with decades of experience at top sportsbooks believe he is the joint favorite for the vacancy.

Jerrod Calhoun (Head Coach at Utah State) (+200)

Jerrod Calhoun brings a wealth of experience and a history of program turnarounds. At Fairmont State, he led the team to a 124-38 record over five seasons, culminating in a national runner-up finish in 2017. His tenure at Youngstown State saw the Penguins achieve their first Horizon League title and consecutive 20-win seasons, a first in the program’s Division I history.

Now at Utah State, Calhoun emphasizes an aggressive, high-scoring style of play, aiming to score in the 80s and maintain team connectivity. His previous stint as an assistant under Bob Huggins at WVU provides him with valuable insight into the program’s culture and expectations, making him a strong candidate to lead the Mountaineers.

Chester Frazier (Assistant Coach at WVU) (+350)

Chester Frazier is already on staff as WVU’s associate head coach, giving him internal familiarity with the current roster and operations. He’s coached at Illinois, Kansas State, and Virginia Tech, building a reputation as a strong recruiter and defensive mind.

While he hasn’t been a head coach yet, his experience in multiple high-major programs and existing relationships in Morgantown keep him in the conversation if the university prioritizes continuity and locker room stability.

Niko Medved (Head Coach at Colorado State) (+800)

Medved has turned Colorado State into a consistent NCAA team. Not flashy, but dependable. No WVU ties, which may limit interest.

Alan Huss (Head Coach at High Point) (+800)

Huss has done well at High Point, but this job might be a step too soon. He’s more of a long-term candidate if other options fall through.

Commentary

“You’ve got two very different top options in McCollum and Calhoun,” said Nick Raffoul, Head of News at BBI. “McCollum’s a pure tactician with a machine-like system that’s worked at every level. He’s probably the safest bet if you’re trying to build a sustainable winner, especially with his early success at Drake.”

“Calhoun brings energy and knows how to build momentum inside a program. He’s got the West Virginia ties, and that matters here. If you’re Wren Baker and looking for someone who understands the culture — not just the basketball — Calhoun fits.”

“Frazier’s a fallback if the top two fall through. He’s respected and already there, but lack of head coaching experience is hard to ignore in a job like this. Medved and Huss are well-regarded, but they feel like outside shots unless this search gets weird.”