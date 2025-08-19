Restricted free agent center N’Faly Dante will join the Atlanta Hawks after the Houston Rockets declined to match the two-year, $45 million offer sheet he signed with Atlanta, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

N’Faly Dante Entering Second NBA Season

Dante appeared in just four NBA regular-season games last season after going undrafted out of Oregon. However, he also played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ G League affiliate, while on a two-way contract.

In 42 games at the G League level, Dante averaged 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 26.8 minutes per contest while shooting 74.4% from the field and 48.4% from the foul line.

Dante, who will turn 24 in October, earned a two-way qualifying offer from Houston in June, but the Rockets have since filled all of their two-way slots by signing Kevon Harris, JD Davison, and Isaiah Crawford.

Although Atlanta’s two-year offer sheet to Dante could potentially be worth the minimum salary, the Rockets were still unable to afford him as they are operating just $1.26 million below a first-apron hard cap.

Hawks Now Have 14 Players On Standard Contracts

With Houston returning Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams while also adding former Rocket Clint Capela to the lineup, Dante would have saw limited playing time.

Per Basketball Reference, in four games off the bench last season with the Rockets, he averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 12.8 minutes per contest while shooting 76.9% from the floor.

In Houston’s 137-128 road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 3, Dante recorded career highs of 10 points and nine rebounds, shooting 4-of-6 (66.7%) from the field.

Meanwhile, when the Hawks officially add Dante to their roster, they will have 14 players on standard contracts. Caleb Houstan is also expected to sign a deal with the team.

Dante is now set to join an Atlanta frontcourt that includes veteran center Onyeka Okongwu, newly acquired star Kristaps Porzingis, rookie Asa Newell, and third-year big man Mouhamed Gueye.