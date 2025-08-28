NHL’s Panthers Exec Departs To Become Timberwolves, Lynx CEO

Matthew Caldwell is reportedly stepping down as the business operations president of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and accepting a 10-year deal as CEO of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

Matthew Caldwell To Oversee Timberwolves, Lynx, Wolves

According to the news release, Caldwell will begin overseeing “day-to-day business operations and high-level strategic initiatives for the Timberwolves, Lynx, and [the G League’s] Iowa Wolves” on Sept. 2.

He will assume responsibilities from interim-CEO Kelly Laferriere, who has led the organization during its ownership transition period. Laferriere will assume the role of senior advisor to ownership

Caldwell’s hire is a major move by new Timberwolves and Lynx owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who assumed full control of those franchises earlier this summer.

“I love the NHL. I’ve enjoyed hockey and I’m a big fan of it,” Caldwell said. “But the NBA is just a much bigger, global platform. I really believe in Marc and Alex and their vision and what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to make Minnesota best in class.”

Caldwell Joined Panthers Over A Decade Ago

Caldwell joined the Panthers in 2014 as CCO before being promoted to CEO in 2016.

“Our vision is for the Timberwolves and Lynx to set a new standard of excellence in pro sports and we’re confident that Matthew is the leader needed to make that a reality,” Lore and Rodriguez said in a joint statement.

“Leading our organization into an innovative new era requires an exceptional individual at the helm and Matthew’s proven track record leading the business of the Florida Panthers is undeniable. We can’t wait to see the remarkable impact his bold leadership will have on this organization.”

Caldwell, who is a former vice president at Goldman Sachs, a U.S. Army veteran, and a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, received MBA and law degrees from Northwestern.

Panthers Owner Praises Caldwell For Franchise Success

According to The Associated Press, Caldwell played a major role in transforming the Panthers into back-to-back Stanley Cup champions and keeping the Eastern Conference contenders in the Sunshine State.

In September, the Panthers extended their operating agreement with Broward County for five more years, ensuring that the team remains in the South Florida market through 2033.

Panthers owner Vincent Viola thanked Caldwell during a recent interview, calling his departure “bittersweet.”

“There are very few opportunities I would advise him to pursue, but working with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore on a global platform like the NBA is at the top of that list,” Viola said.

“It’s tremendously bittersweet for our family, but we recognize this is an exceptional opportunity and great next step in his career. Matt’s impact on our organization has been immeasurable, and he leaves with our respect and gratitude.”

Per Caldwell’s Panthers biography, he currently resides in Fort Lauderdale with his wife, Fernanda, and their three children — Flora, Pedro, and Matteo.