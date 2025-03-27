Nikola Jokic breaks own record with 30th triple-double of the season

Nikola Jokic had missed Denver’s last five games due to an ankle injury, and his team was really needing his help as they had lost three of their last four outings. Luckily for them, the Serbian returned for a huge cross-conference matchup against Milwaukee with an impactful performance.

On his first game back on Wednesday night, the big man posted 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 16-25 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc. This meant that the European giant broke his own record for triple-doubles in a single regular season, recording his 30th of the present campaign.

Now that the Nuggets only have eight contests left before the playoffs, taking care of Jokic’s health becomes more important than before. The Colorado club need the center to remain as healthy as possible, especially as they are 4-7 when he’s been sidelined this campaign.

Nikola is currently averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game this season while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point line. He’s now racing for his fourth MVP award against OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and hopes to bring a second title to Denver.