Nikola Jokic Expected To Return During Nuggets’ Homestand

Nikola Jokic is expected to return from a left ankle injury at some point during the Denver Nuggets’ five-game homestand that begins Monday and ends April 2nd.

The Serbian superstar has missed the last four games with the Nuggets going 2-2 during that stretch. Encouragingly, Jokic did participate in a pregame shooting session Sunday.

“We’re just trying to get home and kind of see where he’s at,” Malone said Sunday. “It’d be great to have a chance to get our starting five some run together because we haven’t had a lot of opportunity to do that this season.”

Denver defeating Houston without their best player was certainly a statement. The Rockets had won nine straight coming in to nab the second seed, but the Nuggets win pulls them within a game.

Jamal Murray was magnificent with 39 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. He shot 15-of-28 from the field including four triples and had a single turnover.

Nuggets Hoping To Avoid Repeat Of Last Playoffs?

A year ago, Jokic cut a fatigued figure going up against the three-big monster of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid. While he put up big numbers, the efficiency wasn’t at the standard he’s set for himself.

With Denver’s non-Jokic lineups struggling to keep its head above water, the Nuggets rode Jokic as much as they could for as long as they could all season. That took a toll in the playoffs.

Now, with the postseason nearing, Denver looks intent on having the three-time MVP as healthy and fresh as possible for the playoffs.

Malone confirmed that Jokic wouldn’t play against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, the first game of the homestand. The Milwaukee Bucks are next after that on Wednesday, followed by the Utah Jazz on Friday.

The Nuggets have three days off after that before a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 1st awaits.

Standings Watch

Every game is crucial right now in determining playoff position for the Nuggets.

Currently third in the West with a 45-27 record, they would match up against the Golden State Warriors. The Los Angeles Lakers are a game behind them in fourth and the Memphis Grizzlies right there at 43-28.

Even without Jokic, Denver would be favored against the Bulls and Jazz but not so much against the Bucks. An additional week off for Jokic could mean an additional round or more in the playoffs for Denver.

That’s perhaps the equation the Nuggets are considering.