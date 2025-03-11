Nikola Jokic doesn’t mind seeing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take home the MVP trophy, if he doesn’t win it himself.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 140-127, on Monday night. After the game, Jokic was asked about the two-horse race for MVP.

“It’s my third or fourth year in a row, so, I don’t know… I cannot control it,” Jokic said. “I think I’m playing the best basketball of my life, so if that’s enough, that’s enough. If not, the guy [Gilgeous-Alexander] deserves it. He’s really amazing.”

Jokic finished the game with 35 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and a block. He shot 15-of-20 from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander countered with 25 points, three rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks.

The Canadian did get the better of the Serbian in their previous encounter Sunday afternoon. The Thunder won, 127-103, with Gilgeous-Alexander putting up 40 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Jokic ended that game with 24 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and three blocks.

For the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks. Jokic is averaging a triple-double with 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals.

Is There A Right Answer For MVP?

This MVP debate genuinely feels like the tiniest of hairs are being split. On the one hand, Jokic is having an all-time season absolutely worthy of winning the league’s most valuable player award.

On the other, Gilgeous-Alexander has been outstanding in leading the Thunder to the West’s best record. Not just that, this is a team on pace for nearly 70 wins. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have both missed significant time, making the Canadian’s efforts stand out even more.

Jokic has also been short on help at times. Jamal Murray struggled immensely early in the year, while Aaron Gordon has had his injury woes as well.

This genuinely looks like a race that will come right down to the wire and one where there can be no wrong choice.