Nikola Jokic Hopes To Be ‘A Nugget Forever’

Future Hall of Famer Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023, but the team has since failed to reach the second round of the playoffs.

However, the Nuggets made several changes this offseason, including taking the interim tag off coach David Adelman and replacing general manager Calvin Booth with the duo of Ben Tenzer and Jonathan Wallace.

Nuggets Signed Tim Hardaway Jr., Traded For Jonas Valanciunas

Denver also added multiple veterans following the trade of Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets. The team brought back Bruce Brown, signed guard Tim Hardaway Jr., and traded for center Jonas Valanciunas.

In addition, the Nuggets acquired sharpshooting wing Cam Johnson in the Porter trade, and they got 2024 first-round pick DaRon Holmes back from a torn right Achilles tendon that sidelined him as a rookie.

“I mean, they definitely changed the team. Bruce is back. We won with him. Need to save his career again,” Jokic joked. “We have Cam and Jonas — we have a bunch of new guys. We have Holmes healthy. We’ll see. It’s a new energy, new beginning for us. Hopefully, we can do something.”

More importantly, Jokic bypassed the opportunity to sign a four-year, $212 million deal this summer in order for him to ink that same four-year extension next year for $293 million.

“I mean, I don’t think about it,” Jokic said. “I think those contract extensions come as a reward, as something that is natural to the sport. Especially in today’s NBA how you see how the salary cap is growing and everything.”

Nikola Jokic Entering Third Year Of Supermax Contract

Per Spotrac, Jokic is entering the third season of his five-year, $276 million supermax contract. His deal includes a $62.84 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign.

Jokic didn’t state whether he intends to sign the extension in 2026, according to The Associated Press.

Nonetheless, he did say, “My plan is to be a Nugget forever.”