Nikola Jokić Labels Nuggets a ‘Dark Horse’ in 2025–26 Title Race

Denver’s Star Sets a Confident Tone

Nikola Jokić doesn’t see the Denver Nuggets as the top favorites for the 2025–26 NBA championship. But he’s confident they can surprise people. Speaking about the team’s mindset heading into the new season, Jokić said, “They are definitely the hunted one and they’re playing good. Hopefully we can be the — how do you say it? The silent knight? Silent horse? Dark horse.”

While Jokić called Denver an underdog, most around the league disagree. The Nuggets are only slightly behind the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in title odds. Denver returns much of the core that won the 2023 NBA championship, led by Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr.

A Loaded Northwest Division

The Northwest Division looks stronger than ever. The Thunder remain the team to beat, powered by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Minnesota, behind the explosive Anthony Edwards, continues to rise. Portland and Utah, though young, have shown flashes of promise that suggest future playoff potential.

In the league’s annual general manager survey, three of the projected top four teams in the West came from this division, Oklahoma City, Denver, and Minnesota. The Houston Rockets were the lone outsider, expected to finish third in the standings.

Oklahoma City’s Repeat Mindset

Fresh off their first championship, the Thunder enter the season determined to defend their crown. “It would suck to lose the NBA championship in 2026,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “That’s the new focus. That’s the new goal. … Hopefully we look up and we’ve accomplished the same thing we just accomplished.”

This summer, Gilgeous-Alexander brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy to his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, where he received the key to the city. “I couldn’t imagine as a kid the Larry O’Brien coming to Hamilton,” he said. “It was special.”

The Road Ahead

For Jokić and the Nuggets, competing in the West will be a battle every night. But if there’s one thing the Serbian star has proven, it’s that underestimating Denver can be costly. Whether “dark horse” or frontrunner, the Nuggets have both the talent and experience to make another deep playoff run.