Even though Nikola Jokic has been very outspoken about finding most of his childhood inspiration in fellow European basketball stars, which have a very clear playing style, he did mention one specific American athlete who was his all-time favorite during his formative years.

One thing for sure is, the Serbian prizes efficiency and cleverness over flashiness, but the player he’s chosen as the one who most inspired him when he was young is someone who doesn’t necessarily had his same position or philosophy of the game.

In a recent appearance on the Nuggets’ Road to Gold documentary, he stated that Tracy McGrady stood out as his No. 1 idol growing up. “When I was growing up, Peja Stojakovic and [Vlade] Divac were in the NBA. There’s also Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, all those guys,” said the Denver star.

“Well, there’s Kobe Bryant, LeBron James… But I have to say Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, I love Tracy McGrady, I think he was a very talented player,” Nikola added. “He was unique, no one could guard him. I never mentioned him, but let’s say Tracy McGrady.”

The three-time MVP once shared his opinion over why LeBron James is the role model every aspiring NBA player should have on their way to the top. According to Jokic, the 40-year-old continues to embody the essence of what it takes to be the ultimate basketball athlete.

“Nobody in the near future will do what he did,” the European big man once said of LeBron. “It’s a great accomplishment, of course. I think the guy didn’t have a prime, he’s been in his prime for 20 years. It’s something that not a lot of people can do in a sport.”

Now that the Nuggets have been eliminated, many believe that Jokic will continue to dominate in the years to come, as he’s not a selfish player. “Jokic is like, ‘I don’t want that. I’m just gonna do the job for the team that pays me, and I’m going to kick your a** every night,” said ex-NBA star Penny Hardaway about the Serbian.