Nikola Jokic’s Brother Given 12 Months Probation For Punching NBA Fan

A brother of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic pleaded guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct Friday in connection with a viral gameday fight at Ball Arena last year.

The incident occurred on April 22, 2024, following the Nuggets’ 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Strahinja Jokic Was Charged With Third-Degree Assault

Strahinja Jokic, 43, was sentenced to 12 months of probation on the misdemeanor and petty offenses after punching a Lakers fan, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Per Shelly Bradberry of The Denver Post, Strahinja Jokic was originally charged with third-degree assault last July after Denver police first learned about the physical altercation through a viral social media video.

The footage showed “well-known family members of Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic engaging in an altercation with an unidentified fan in the stands,” according to an arrest affidavit.

One of Nikola Jokic brothers punches a fan after Lakers Vs Nuggets Game 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/f0wLgKAV1q — 𝓗𝓮𝔁𝓲𝔂𝔂𝔂 🇳🇿 (@Hexiyyy) April 23, 2024



The Lakers fan who was punched, Nicholas Meyer, suffered a concussion, cuts, and bruises on his face and a deviated septum, he claimed in the lawsuit.

Meyer initially did not want to press charges but later changed his mind, police said.

When contacted by police, Strahinja Jokic told officers he felt he had done nothing wrong because he was defending an older man whom he had known for a very long time.

Jokic’s Other Court Cases

The gameday fight was not his first encounter with Denver law enforcement.

In 2019, Strahinja Jokic was charged with assault and accused of choking and pushing a woman, then preventing her from calling 911. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing phone service, as well as a felony count of trespassing.

However, the trespassing charge was dismissed in 2022 after he successfully completed that term, court records show. The misdemeanor conviction stands.

Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic — the other older brother of the three-time NBA MVP center — have been known to attend many of their younger brother’s games.

The Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 23 to open their 2025-26 season.