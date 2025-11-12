Dominating With Unmatched Efficiency

Nikola Jokic is redefining what dominance looks like. Through the Denver Nuggets’ first ten games of the season, the Serbian superstar is averaging 26.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per game, while shooting an incredible 66.9% from the field.

If Jokic maintains this pace, he will become the first player in NBA history to shoot above 65% while attempting at least 15 field goals per game. His efficiency has always been elite, but this season, he has taken it to another level.

After Jokic’s 35-point performance on 16-of-19 shooting in a win over the Sacramento Kings, Denver head coach David Adelman praised his center’s form. “It reminds me of years back. He’s had some wrist issues in the last couple years, and it just seems like he’s really comfortable right now,” Adelman said. “Sixteen of nineteen is absolutely insane. And he did it from all over the floor.”

NIKOLA JOKIC OVER THE LAST 5 GAMES: 32.0 PPG

12.0 RPG

12.0 APG

2.0 SPG

72.7% FG

47.6% 3P

14.4 +/-

33.1 MPG UNREAL NUMBERS — BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD. 🔥 https://t.co/Lbb0ErLVJk pic.twitter.com/WM9r3cnYYL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 12, 2025

Chasing Westbrook’s Triple-Double Record

Jokic isn’t just efficient—he’s doing everything. The two-time MVP has already recorded six triple-doubles in ten games, putting him on pace to surpass Russell Westbrook’s single-season record of 42.

He began the year with four straight triple-doubles, setting a blistering pace that has cooled slightly but still remains historic. At his current rate, Jokic could finish the season with around 45 triple-doubles, a mark that would make him the new all-time single-season leader.

Even when he falls short of a triple-double, Jokic’s production keeps Denver winning. The Nuggets sit at 8–2, showing once again that their success flows through their All-NBA center.

Surpassing Wilt and Chasing More History

In Tuesday’s win against Sacramento, Jokic also broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record for the most games in NBA history with 35+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists while shooting 80% or better.

Jokic continues to make statistical history look routine. If he sustains this level of play, he could be on his way to a fourth MVP award, joining legends like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Wilt Chamberlain as one of only six players ever to reach that mark.

For now, Jokic’s blend of power, precision, and poise has made one thing clear—NBA history is being rewritten in Denver.