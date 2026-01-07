Jokić Sidelined After Left Knee Injury

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić remains out of action as he continues to recover from a hyperextended left kneesuffered on December 29 in a road game against the Miami Heat. Jokić’s injury occurred near the end of the first half when teammate Spencer Jones stepped on his foot, forcing the three-time MVP to leave the game and miss the second half. Denver later diagnosed the injury as a hyperextension with a bone bruise but no major ligament damage, a relief for fans and the organization alike.

Expected Time Away from Court

The Nuggets have said Jokić will be reevaluated in four weeks, giving medical staff a clearer picture of his recovery progress before making any return decisions. That timetable puts his earliest potential return in late January, though many sources believe the team will aim to bring him back closer to the All-Star break in mid-February at the latest.

League observers describe the current outlook as “optimistic” because the injury did not damage ligaments. As a result, Jokić avoids what could have been a much longer absence. Still, missing a month or more represents a major loss for Denver’s title hopes this season.

Nuggets Adjust Without Their Leader

Without Jokić in the lineup, the Nuggets have leaned on their depth and role players to keep pace in the Western Conference. They still sit among the top teams, but Denver has struggled offensively at times without its centerpiece. Other starters have also missed time due to injuries, adding pressure on veterans like Jamal Murray and secondary scorers to step up in Jokić’s absence.

Nuggets coach David Adelman has emphasized the team’s “survival mode” mindset, focusing on winning games and staying competitive while Jokić rehabs his knee. Denver’s schedule doesn’t soften, so the Nuggets must grind through tough matchups without their MVP.

What This Means for the MVP Race

Jokić entered this season as one of the leading candidates for NBA MVP, averaging elite numbers in scoring, rebounding, and assists. Missing significant time could hurt his chances of qualifying for awards that require a minimum number of games played. Fans and analysts now expect players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to climb early MVP odds as Jokić remains sidelined.

Looking Ahead

The Nuggets will monitor Jokić’s progress closely over the next few weeks. If the team keeps him on track and reactive to rehab, a late-January return still remains possible. Otherwise, an early-to-mid-February comeback around the All-Star break seems like a realistic plan. Either timeline offers Denver a chance to reset with its star back in the mix as the playoff stretch approaches.