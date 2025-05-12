NBA

Nikola Jokic’s shooting woes continue in Nuggets’ Game 4 loss: ‘I need to do a better job’

Antonio Kozlow
Antonio Kozlow

Antonio is a life long sports enthusiast and professional journalist, who shares an obssesive urge to find and dig up the most interesting facts to guide gamblers towards more exciting, yet safe bets. In his own words, ''you can never really know enough about the things you love''.

May 12, 2025

We’ve just witnessed Nikola Jokic‘s worst three-game shootings of his entire career, and it is happening precisely when his team needs him the most, during the Western Conference semifinal series against the NBA’s No. 1 seed. After losing Game 4, the Serbian explained the reasons behind his poor displays. 

Even though, the Nuggets big man ended the contest with 27 points, he was 7-of-22 from the floor and even missed a pair of free throw with 3 minutes remaining until the final buzzer. The three-time MVP has now shot 21-of-63 (33.3%) in the past three matches.

This is the first time in his career in which he’s shot worse than 40% with at least 15 shots in three-straight performances. “It’s a little bit of everything,” he said on Sunday. “They’re playing really good defense on me. They’re really into my body, physical. I think I missed two or three open looks night, so it’s a little bit of everything.”

The star center not only blamed himself, but praised Oklahoma City‘s defense. “They’re shrinking the floor on me. They’re having a guy behind the defender, so it’s a bit of everything. I need to do a better job, of course, but it’s part of the game,” Nikola assured after falling to defeat last night.

On the other hand, his fellow MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, finally was able to finish strong in clutch during these semifinal series. The Canadian superstar sunk three buckets in the final 4:36 of Game 4, rallying back from an 8-point deficit.

“I always feel like those are the moments where the guy on the team earns his buck,” expressed Gilgeous-Alexander after scoring 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting. “You earn your money [when] you close games, you win games, and that’s what everything’s about.”

He then added: “And the later you go into season — the better the teams, the closer the games — you need to rise to the occasion.” Jokic was only 2-of-7 from the floor and 1-of-4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, as the Colorado club blew their lead in the final minutes.