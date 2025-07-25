Nikola Vucevic Contract Buyout With Bulls More Likely Than Trade

The Chicago Bulls are actively working towards getting younger while limiting their cap spending. They dealt DeMar DeRozan last July, traded Zach LaVine midseason, and sent Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason for Isaac Okoro.

Bulls Have No Trade Market For Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic, who turns 35 in October, is the oldest player remaining on the Bulls roster. The former No. 16 overall pick of the 2011 NBA draft is set to enter the final season of his three-year, $60 million contract. He is slated to earn $21.48 million in 2025-26, per Spotrac.

In 73 games (72 starts) with Chicago last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 31.2 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 53% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point territory.

Despite his productive season, the Bulls have been rumored to trade Vucevic. However, even if Chicago wanted to move him, a market doesn’t exist. Unless a buyout is reached, the Bulls could be stuck with the 6-foot-10 big man.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed during a Bleacher Report live stream that “There hasn’t been much of a market for Nikola Vucevic all along, dating back to last trade deadline. I think at this juncture, we’re probably more likely to see a Nikola Vucevic buyout midseason than we are to see a trade.”

A buyout does little to help Chicago at this juncture.

Warriors Offered Second-Round Picks For Vucevic

The Bulls had trade offers for Vucevic from several teams a couple of years ago, but they rejected all of them.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Golden State Warriors were interested in Vucevic at last season’s trade deadline, but the Bulls were seeking at least a first-round pick in return.

Golden State had been “unwilling” to give up more than second-round draft capital.

The Los Angeles Lakers were also linked to Vucevic earlier this year. Both the Warriors and Lakers were named as the “strongest trade suitors,” as the Western Conference contenders were able to match his $20 million salary.

More importantly, the Bulls traded Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks, one of them becoming Franz Wagner, in order to acquire Vucevic from the Orlando Magic in March 2021.

And what do they have to show for it? One playoff appearance since Vucevic’s arrival in Chicago.

Chicago, Josh Giddey In Contract Stalemate

The Bulls and restricted free agent Josh Giddey are reportedly making progress toward a new contract. The two sides are currently in a contract stalemate because Giddey is seeking a five-year, $150 million deal similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier earlier this month that Giddey and Bulls officials had “positive” contract talks, and the expectations is the two sides will “eventually” come to an agreement.

It is unlikely that Chicago will offer Giddey an annual salary of $30 million, as the market for restricted free agents remains cold. This gives the Bulls leverage to hold off for a more team-friendly deal.

The Bulls acquired Giddey in the trade deal that sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder.