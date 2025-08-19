The Chicago Bulls have been rumored to buy out the contract of veteran center Nikola Vucevic, as a trade market doesn’t exist for the former 16th pick of the 2011 NBA draft.

Nikola Vucevic Has An Expiring $60 Million Contract

Vucevic, who turns 35 in October, is the oldest player remaining on the Bulls roster. The USC product is set to enter the final season of his three-year, $60 million contract. He is slated to earn $21.48 million in 2025-26, per Spotrac.

The Bulls have made moves to get younger while limiting their cap spending. They dealt DeMar DeRozan last July, traded Zach LaVine mid-season, and sent Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer for Isaac Okoro.

Vucevic could be the next one to go at some point early next year.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last month during a Bleacher Report live stream that a “Vucevic buyout midseason” is more likely than a trade.

“There hasn’t been much of a market for Nikola Vucevic all along, dating back to last trade deadline,” he wrote.

Vucevic Expects To Remain In Chicago

Despite the rumors, Vucevic is counting on suiting up for the Bulls this upcoming season.

“Yes, I have almost no doubt about it. It is in this state of mind that I am preparing. After that, we’ll see, I don’t know what will happen,” he told Basket USA during a recent interview.

“There are always rumors. Most of them are false. It’s a bit of nonsense. For example, the buyout was misinterpreted in Europe — the journalist wrote that if there was no ‘trade’ during the season, there might be a ‘buyout’ option before the ‘deadline.'”

“I know how the business works. In the last year of a contract, there is always speculation. Since I can’t control anything, I try not to worry about it.”

Bulls Acquired Vucevic From Magic

The Bulls acquired Vucevic from the Orlando Magic in March 2021, when they traded Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks, one of them becoming Franz Wagner.

In 73 games (72 starts) with Chicago last season, Vucevic averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 31.2 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 53% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point territory.

The Bulls have made just one playoff appearance since the big man’s arrival.

That could be his cue to exit the Windy City. After all, Vucevic added during the interview that he wants to win a championship. His goal is to “try to play for a team that has ambitions to win the NBA title.”