Cooper Flagg, who is being touted as the number one NBA Draft prospect for 2025, has been urged to stay at Duke another year and build a legacy by analyst Jason Whitlock.

Cooper Flagg is the Projected Number One Overall Pick For 2025 NBA Draft

Duke Blue Devils have one of the most impressive prospects in recent memory on their hands, and perhaps one of the most loyal.

Cooper Flagg is on course to become the first player in the school’s history to lead in all statistical categories while making the NCAAB tournament.

The 18-year-old, who is projected to be the number one overall pick for 2025 NBA Draft, recently told The Athletic: ““S***, I want to come back next year.”

That comment left admirers far and wide with raised eyebrows, perplexed as to why a man of his abundant talent at such a young age may withhold himself from basketball’s promised land.

Flagg is currently balancing his long-term prospects with personal development. Duke is currently 22-3 and ranked third, providing a suitable springboard for Flagg to continue honing his craft before making the step up.

Of course, that likely means delaying the chance to enter into an NBA franchise and a potential $400 million payday, according to recent reports.

However, Blaze TV and former ESPN analyst Jason Whitlock has supported Flagg in his recent comments about staying in college for another year.

Flagg Can Become NBA’s “Version of Caitlin Clark” Says Whitlock

It is typical for college prospects to declare for the NBA after just one year at a college programme, particularly if you are being labelled as a projected number one overall pick.

Flagg’s recent comments suggesting he would prefer to stay at Duke for a further year, rather than declaring, left the vast majority of fans scratching their heads.

However, Whitlock has come out in support of Flagg, and says he can build a brand for himself in the NCAA and at the Blue Devils, just as WNBA star Caitlin Clark did at Iowa in her formative years.

“Everbody involved that loves and cares about the NBA need to be begging Cooper Flagg return to Duke,” Whitlock said.

“We don’t need a one-and-done heading into the NBA. We need our version of Caitlin Clark. A person who establishes a huge gigantic brand in college basketball and then joins us.”

Clark – who reportedly fuelled 27% of the WNBA’s economic activity in 2024 – decimated a host of NCAA records, ending her time at Iowa as the all-time leading scorer across men’s and women’s basketball before being drafted in 2024.

Flagg is doing just that at this moment in time, eclipsing Olivier Hanlan’s 2013 haul for the ACC freshman record for most points with 42 against Notre Dame in January.

Flagg remaining in the college set-up for a full three years before turning pro appears a remote possibility given the heavyweight proposals that will be tabled by NBA franchises, but it is certainly a scenario to cast a keen eye over before the NBA Draft in June.