Playing in your first year for the Spurs certainly has its’ advantages, especially considering how the team has earned back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners over the last two drafts. Now they hope to do the same this upcoming campaign, as the club picked Dylan Harper as the No. 2 overall pick.

After Wednesday’s big night, San Antonio‘s selection marked their third-straight draft within a top-four pick, following Stephon Castle last year, and of course, Victor Wembanyama in 2023. Their new recruit from the Rutgers hopes to be given the chance to “showcase” his talents in his first season.

“I think when you play with a bunch of great players, it just brings the best out of you,” Harper told the press once he found out he was set for Texas. “They got a great young core over there. I’m just ready to get in there and make an impact anywhere I can with those guys.”

To put things in context, Dylan is widely considered one of the most elite guards of his class, as he even threatened Cooper Flagg’s claim for the No. 1 pick. As Castle and De’Aaron Fox already took over the point guard roles within the Spurs’ line up, Harper expects his versatility proves he’s worthy of time on the court.

“I think all my life it’s always been how can I go somewhere where you make something happen and obviously get to the championship,” the 19-year-old said during the ceremony. “I think with that young group, they’re in the right direction.

Harper then added why San Antonio was an ideal destination for him: “They’ve got a great everything, man, from the front office to the equipment manager, to the video guy. They all around are great. I think the coach over there is great. I’m just happy that I’m a part of it now.”

For the first time in almost three decades, the Spurs attended last night’s NBA Draft without Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich as coach. The 76-year-old remains engaged with the team, but finally decided to step down as their main tactician, following a mild stroke he suffered last year.