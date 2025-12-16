Nowitzki Calls Out Wembanyama Over Holmgren Comment

Before the San Antonio Spurs’ NBA Cup semifinal against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made a comment about his matchup with Thunder center Chet Holmgren that drew criticism from NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki. Nowitzki, working as a broadcaster, felt the remark came across as dismissive toward Holmgren and his development.

Wembanyama was asked about what he and Holmgren bring out in one another during their matchups. He shifted the focus to Oklahoma City’s star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, calling him the MVP and explaining that defending him matters most. Wembanyama added that helping on Gilgeous-Alexander creates problems for opposing defenses.

Nowitzki Takes Issue With Wemby’s Tone

Nowitzki addressed the comment during pregame coverage and expressed clear disagreement. He said he wished Wembanyama had acknowledged Holmgren’s growth instead of redirecting attention elsewhere. Nowitzki described the response as too “dismissive” and suggested it lacked respect for Holmgren’s progress.

“I didn’t love his answer about Chet,” Nowitzki said. He explained that Wembanyama could have praised Holmgren’s improvement and overall impact. Nowitzki pointed out that Holmgren has developed into a key piece of a championship-level roster.

Dirk: “I didn’t love (Wemby’s) answer about Chet. I wish he would’ve given him a little credit. To me it’s too swaggy, too dismissive” https://t.co/gGnLu3bXOZ pic.twitter.com/eoRKK8OtGW — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) December 14, 2025

The Wembanyama-Holmgren Dynamic

Wembanyama and Holmgren remain two of the most intriguing young big men in the NBA. Both combine size, shooting, and mobility rarely seen at their positions. Their meetings continue to draw attention because of how differently they affect the game.

Holmgren has addressed the perceived rivalry in the past. He described their relationship as competitive, not personal. Holmgren emphasized that both players respect each other and simply want to win when they share the floor.

Competition, Not Conflict

Despite Nowitzki’s criticism, there is no indication of actual tension between Wembanyama and Holmgren. The reaction centered on phrasing, not hostility. Competitive instincts often shape how young stars speak in high-pressure moments.

Their matchups date back to international youth play and have carried into the NBA. Each season, both players continue to refine their games. Fans expect their head-to-head battles to define the league’s next era.

This moment highlights how closely every word from emerging stars gets analyzed. Whether intentional or not, Wembanyama’s comment added fuel to an already compelling rivalry. As both players grow, the focus will remain on performance rather than sound bites.