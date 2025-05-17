NBA

Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Could Miss Game 7 Due To Strained Hamstring

James Foglio
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain Friday, and the 11-year veteran is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Aaron Gordon Suffered His Hamstring Injury In Game 6

Gordon exited Thursday’s series-extending Game 6 win late in the fourth quarter after grabbing his hamstring. In the locker room after Thursday’s game, he said his hamstring was feeling “OK.”

“Just not entirely sure what happened,” said Gordon, who helped the Nuggets win their only NBA championship in 2023. “Just going to recover, see what I can do in Game 7.”


Gordon was limited to 51 games (42 starts) in the regular season due to a strained right calf injury and a sprained left ankle. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in those contests.

Through 13 games (all starts) this postseason, Gordon has averaged career playoff highs of 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds and has made several game-winning plays.

The Nuggets are 5-0 this playoff run when Gordon scores at least 20 points. His seven assists in Game 6 are tied for the most in any playoff game of his career, according to Basketball Reference.

Gordon Has Made Several Clutch Plays For Denver

Gordon made a buzzer-beating putback dunk on a missed shot from Nikola Jokic as time expired to lift the Nuggets past the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Then in Game 1 against OKC, Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining to give Denver the win. He also made a 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining in regulation that forced overtime in the Nuggets’ Game 3 victory.

If Gordon is unable to suit up, Denver will be undersized heading into Game 7. Julian Strawther had a big Game 6 for Denver, but he may struggle against the Thunder’s frontcourt.

Nuggets interim coach David Adelman could also turn to Peyton Watson, who has played less than 20 minutes off the bench in each game against OKC.

However, Watson’s athleticism has given the team a defensive boost.

Denver is also dealing with other injuries. Michael Porter. Jr. is banged up with a strained left shoulder, while Jamal Murray received IV to replenish his fluids going into Game 6.

The Nuggets are 9-3 with Murray in the lineup in playoff elimination games. He has averaged 27.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in those games.