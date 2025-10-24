Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon is the 6th player in NBA history to score 50+ points in a season opener

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were on the road Thursday evening for their 2025-26 season opener. They were at the Chase Center to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

It took OT to decide the game, and the Warriors won 137-131. Denver’s Aaron Gordon had a career-best night with 50 points vs. the Warriors and 10 made three-pointers. According to league sources, Gordon is the 6th player in NBA history to have 50+ points in a season opener. He joins Michael Jordan (2x), Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Elgin Baylor, and Wilt Chamberlain.

Steph Curry’s excellence overshadowed Aaron Gordon’s career-best night

Aaron Gordon became the 6th player in NBA history to score 50 or more points in a season opener tonight! He is the 1st Denver player to complete this feat 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NLM6iLFFhM — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2025



On Thursday night, the Nuggets were on the road to face the Warriors for their first game of the 2025-26 season. Golden State beat the Lakers on opening night to start the season. Denver had a tough matchup vs. the Warriors, who are 25-7 dating back to last season when they acquired Jimmy Butler. However, Denver’s Aaron Gordon delivered an incredible performance on Thursday against the Warriors.

In the first half, Aaron Gordon was 7-8 shooting from the field and had 25 points. Gordon was 8-11 shooting in the second half for another 20 points. The veteran forward scored five of the team’s 11 points in OT. Unfortunately, Aaron Gordon’s 50-point performance was wasted in a loss. After the game, Gordon refused to take home a game ball that the team offered him.

Aaron Gordon joins Michael Jordan (2x), Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain as the ONLY players to total 50+ in a season opener. https://t.co/lCXevEQ81s pic.twitter.com/sSLtHq6VsP — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 24, 2025

Along with his 50 points vs. the Warriors, Aaron Gordon had eight rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes of action. His massive night vs. Golden State was spoiled by none other than Steph Curry. He hit a massive three-pointer with less than 25 seconds left to send the game to OT. In the end, the Warriors beat the Nuggets 137-131. Steph Curry finished the game with 42 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and one block.

Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon did what he could to lead Denver to a win. However, he was not a match for the late-game heroics of Steph Curry. In the end, it’s only one loss for the Nuggets, and they have 81 games left to get back on track. Denver is at home on Saturday evening to face Devin Booker and the Suns. Can the Nuggets get a win in their home opener after being stunned by Steph Curry and the Warriors?