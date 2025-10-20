Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun has agreed to a five-year, $125 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday. There are no team or player options in the agreement, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Nuggets Drafted Christian Braun In 2022

Charania noted that Denver’s top executives, Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace, made it a top priority to negotiate a new long-term deal with Braun, the No. 21 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

With this extension, the Nuggets have now committed to four of their starters through at least the 2027-28 season, joining superstar Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray.

Jokic, however, has a $62.84 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign. This is part of the five-year, $276.12 million extension he signed with the team in July 2022.

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun has agreed to a five-year, $125 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/juTdk92le9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 20, 2025



Braun, 24, became a full-time starter with Denver last season, averaging career highs of 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.9 minutes in 79 games (77 starts).

His true shooting percentage (66.5%) and usage percentage (15.8%) were career bests as well.

Per Spotrac, Denver was an estimated $23 million below the NBA’s second apron for 2026-27 before extending Braun, so the five-year extension is a perfect compromise for both sides.

Braun Becomes Eighth Player In Draft Class To Sign Extension

Braun had averaged 7.3 points during his sophomore season, making him one of two players to increase his scoring average by more than eight points alongside Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Braun was also one of just five players to average at least 15 points and five rebounds while shooting 58% from the field and the only non-center on that list.

In Denver’s 125-120 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on April 6, he recorded a career-high 30 points on 12-of-16 (75%) shooting from the field and drained all three 3-point attempts.

The Nuggets moved Braun into the starting lineup following the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency. The Kansas product played a key role as a member of the team’s bench unit during his first two years.

Braun is the eighth player in his draft class to sign or agree to a rookie-scale extension, joining Paolo Banchero, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., Keegan Murray, Nikola Jovic, and Shaedon Sharpe.

Daniels became the ninth player after Braun.

Denver Not Expected To Extend Peyton Watson

In other news, sources close to the Nuggets told Charania that Denver is not expected to reach a rookie extension with Peyton Watson ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Watson was selected 30th overall by the Nuggets in the 2022 draft.

Last season, the 6-foot-8 swingman averaged career highs of 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 24.4 minutes in 68 games (18 starts).

“Peyton’s been really impressive. But the difference will be when they decide to put their main defender on Peyton, and we want to get him off the ball, can other guys handle that responsibility?” said head coach David Adelman.

“It’s a challenge for the players because you have to know the calls as a point guard or a lead guard just as well as a guy like Jamal [Murray] does, or when Aaron [Gordon] brings the ball up, or whoever it is.

“So it’s not just about the ability to bring the ball up. It’s about the knowledge of what you’re trying to accomplish when you do it.”

The Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday to open their 2025-26 season.