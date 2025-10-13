Nuggets’ Christian Braun could ask for $25-30 million annually on his next contract

As the 2025-26 season quickly approaches, several teams must make tough decisions. October 20 is the deadline for first-round picks from 2022 to receive an extension.

That is true for Nuggets’ SG Christian Braun. The 24-year-old is set to enter his fourth season with Denver. Recently, NBA insiders discussed the possibility of Braun signing long-term with Denver. Jake Fischer reported that Christian Braun could ask for $25-30 million annually on his next contract. Will Denver give Braun that type of deal?

Christian Braun is seeking a deal worth $25-30 million annually from Denver

Christian Braun is expected to command $25–30 million per year on his next contract, per @JakeLFischer “Rookie scale extension discussions around the league continue to feature various players pursuing deals with an annual average value of $30 million in advance of the Oct. 20… pic.twitter.com/1IHPc7ikOu — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 10, 2025



With the 21st pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Nuggets selected Christian Braun out of Kansas. He won a national championship with the Jayhawks in his final collegiate season. As a rookie with the Nuggets in 2022-23, Christian Bruan played in 76 of their 82 games and made six starts. The former first-round pick averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game for Denver. During his rookie season, Braun was part of the Nuggets’ 2023 championship roster.

Over the course of three years with Denver, Christian Braun’s role has continued to expand. In the 2024-25 season, Braun played in 79 games and made a career-high 77 starts for the Nuggets. Additionally, he averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. It was a breakout season for Braun last year with Denver. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, several players are eligible for a contract extension.

This is so tough from Christian Braun pic.twitter.com/6qDPQcdPUv — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) October 13, 2025

Nuggets’ Christian Braun is one of them. Monday, October 20, is the deadline for first-round picks from 2022 to sign an extension with their respective team. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Christian Bruan could command $25-30 million annually on his next contract. That would be a massive upgrade from his four-year, $13.8 million rookie deal.

During the 2025-26 season, Braun is on the books for $4.9 million. Ahead of October 20, Denver has two players who will be eligible for a contract extension. That includes Peyton Watson. However, the team is only expected to sign one rookie contract extension. Watson could be the odd man out. If Peyton Watson is not signed long-term, he will hit restricted free agency in the 2026 offseason.