Despite putting up strong numbers in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Clippers, Nikola Jokic was well guarded. Nevertheless, Denver coach David Adelman believes officiating last night was real poor, as his star big man should’ve been protected better by referees.

Once the game was over, and the series tied 3-3, the Nuggets tactician was adamant over how the three-time MVP deserved better and called out officials after Thursday’s loss to Los Angeles. He went as far was calling refs performance as “absolutely crazy.”

“Nikola gets fouled a lot. I’m not sure what was happening tonight, but for him to shoot two free throws with the amount of contact that was going on out there was absolutely crazy. They put smalls on him,” Adelman explained.

The Denver coach then added: “Those smalls were allowed to do whatever they want, so I’m really excited for Saturday that we’re going to be able to do the same thing with their best players, because if that’s the physicality we’re allowed to play with, we’ll react to it, and we will go there in Game 7.”

Even though getting free throws would boost the Serbian’s stats, he still managed to produce an impactful display. Nikola led the Nuggets with 25 points, and added eight assists and seven rebounds in last night’s defeat.

“I give our guys credit for just staying with it,” coach Tyronn Lue expressed after the match. “(They) don’t get deflated, and we did a good job. … I told the guys after the game, it’s about being a team and whatever it takes to win. Those guys totally understood it.”

Now Denver will have to defy their own history, as they haven’t conquered a Game 7 in five years. “They were quicker to the punch,” Jamal Murray said. “They played with a lot more desperation because their backs were against the wall, and you’ve got to give them credit. The whole game, they brought it.”