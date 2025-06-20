The Denver Nuggets are now the odds-on favorites to acquire Jrue Holiday from the Boston Celtics this offseason. Holiday, 35, is set to enter the second season of his four-year, $134.4 million contract in 2025-26.

Nuggets Lead Kings, Mavericks In Jrue Holiday Trade Sweepstakes

In 62 games (all starts) with Boston this campaign, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 30.6 minutes per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range.

According to BetOnline, the Nuggets hold +500 odds to land Holiday this summer, followed by the Sacramento Kings (+550), Dallas Mavericks (+600), Orlando Magic (+700), and other teams.

NBA Team Odds Denver Nuggets +500 Sacramento Kings +550 Dallas Mavericks +600 Orlando Magic +700 Los Angeles Lakers +700 Minnesota Timberwolves +800 Golden State Warriors +1000 Los Angeles Clippers +1000 Miami Heat +1200 Detroit Pistons +1600

For a fourth straight season, the Nuggets are projected to be a luxury tax team. Since Denver is a repeater tax team (four years in a row), its current luxury tax penalty before its roster is filled out is a franchise-high $36 million.

However, the Nuggets have flexibility to use the $5.7 million tax mid-level exception since they are $10.6 million below the second apron and Russell Westbrook declined his $3.46 million player option for next season.

Per Spotrac, Dario Saric also has until June 29 to opt in to his $5.42 million contract for next season, and five other players are free agents: DeAndre Jordan, Vlatko Cancar, Trey Alexander (R), PJ Hall (R), and Spencer Jones (R).

Nuggets Are Focused On Retaining Nikola Jokic

More importantly, Denver’s top priority this offseason is extending three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic, who is eligible to sign a three-year, $212.2 million extension the day after the NBA Finals conclude.

Jokic’s $65.5 million salary in the first year replaces the player option in 2027-28 and puts Jokic in Denver through the 2029-30 season. The Nuggets must retain the seven-time All-Star to keep their core intact.

The Nuggets have one first-round pick in 2031 or 2032 available. Denver owes Oklahoma City a 2027 top-five-protected first. The first is top-five protected in 2028 if not conveyed in the previous season.

Denver will send the Thunder an additional top-five-protected pick two years after the original first is sent. That first also has top-five protection in the second year.

The Nuggets have one second-round pick in 2032 available to trade as well.

Denver Could Target Miami’s Terry Rozier

If Denver is unable to add Holiday, the team could pursue Miami Heat veteran guard Terry Rozier. The Clippers are the favorites (+325) to trade for Rozier, but the Nuggets (+350) are right there with them, per Bovada.

In 64 games (23 starts) with the Heat this season, Rozier averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 25.9 minutes per contest while shooting 39.1% from the floor and 29.5% from deep.

Rozier, 31, is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $96.25 million contract in 2025-26.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst reported last weekend that the Clippers are a “team to monitor” in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes since they “have the contracts to make another move to augment” their roster around Kawhi Leonard and potentially James Harden.

If the Clippers are able to acquire Durant, that could open the door for Denver to acquire Holiday or Rozier.