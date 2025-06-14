Nuggets Free Agency Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Decline 2025-26 Player Option

Denver Nuggets veteran reserve guard Russell Westbrook is declining his $3.46 million player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, according to reports.

Russell Westbrook Declining Option Benefits Nuggets Financially

The Nuggets now have flexibility to use the $5.7 million tax mid-level exception since they are $10.6 million below the second apron for next season, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

For a fourth straight season, Denver is projected to be a luxury tax team. Because Denver is a repeater tax team (four years in a row), its current luxury tax penalty before its roster is filled out is a franchise-high $36 million.

But Westbrook declining his player option gives the Nuggets some savings. Dario Saric also has until June 29 to opt in to his $5.42 million contract for next season, per Spotrac.

Westbrook, who turns 37 this November, signed with Denver last July. In 75 games (36 starts) this season, he averaged a career-low 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.9 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard also shot 44.9% from the field, 32.3% from 3-point range, and 66.1% at the free throw line. His player efficiency rating (14.3) was a career low as well.

Westbrook Underwent Surgery On His Right Hand

Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand last month to repair multiple ligament tears, the team announced. The two-time NBA scoring champ also had a few fingers heavily taped during the Nuggets playoff run.

However, Westbrook stated in his personal newsletter that he was having surgery to fix “two breaks that happened during the season.” He is expected to resume full offseason training this summer following the procedure.

“This morning, I’m undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season,” Westbrook wrote. “I’m grateful for everyone’s support all year and I can’t wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion.”

In 1,237 NBA career regular-season games (1,075 starts), Westbrook has averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.6 steals with the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers, and Nuggets.

According to Basketball Reference, Westbrook is the NBA’s all-time career leader in triple-doubles (203) and ranks eighth in league history in assists (9,925) and 23rd in points (26,205).

However, the 17-year veteran is still seeking his first NBA championship.