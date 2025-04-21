Nuggets injury report: Aaron Gordon (calf) is probable for Game 2 on Monday vs. the Clippers

On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets hosted the LA Clippers for game one of the first round. It’s the #4 vs. #5 seed matchup in the Western Conference.

It was a back-and-forth game between Denver and LA on Saturday. In OT, Denver won the game 112-110 and took a 1-0 series lead. In that game, Gordon played 46 minutes for the Nuggets. Ahead of Game 2 on Monday, Gordon is on the injury report due to right calf injury management. Gordon is listed as probable to play. Expect to see him on the court.

Against the Clippers in Game 1, Aaron Gordon played 46 minutes, including overtime. The 29-year-old finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and two steals. He was 8-14 from the field and 1-3 from beyond the arc. Ahead of Game 2 on Monday, Gordon appeared on Denver’s injury report. It’s the same calf injury he’s battled all season, and forced him to miss time in the regular season.

Aaron Gordon played in 51 of the team’s 82 games in 2024-25. He missed 31 total games and made 42 starts for the Nuggets. It’s not ideal that Gordon’s calf injury has lingered into the postseason. The PF was a key piece to their championship roster in 2023. If the Nuggets want to make another run, they need Aaron Gordon to be fully healthy.

Will Aaron Gordon have limitations in Game 2 from his right calf injury management?