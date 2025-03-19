Is Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray playing tonight against the Lakers? Both Nuggets superstars are currently questionable to feature with respective injuries.

Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight?

Nikola Jokic wasn’t active for the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night against the Warriors, with the three-time MVP rested to manage an elbow injury.

Without Jokic (and Murray) the Nuggets were always going to struggle but without Stephen Curry for the Warriors, Denver was able to secure a huge win in the Bay.

Jokic has missed just seven games for the Nuggets so far this season which is typical for the MVP hopeful who has remained consistent throughout his 10 years in the league.

During his three MVP season’s so far in his career, Jokic missed nine games in 2020-21, eight in 2021-22 and just three last year in 2023-24. Throughout his time in the NBA, Jokic has never missed more than 13 games in the regular season.

With a huge clash in Los Angeles on Wednesday, it is hard to imagine Jokic missing out on a game that could pull his team one game further clear of the chasing Lakers in the third seed.

However with the postseason closing in just 13 games away, Denver is unlikely to risk their points, rebounds and assists leader if he isn’t 100% ready to return.

Jokic has averaged 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists so far this year in arguably his best year in the league so far.

Despite a career best campaign, Jokic remains the second favorite to be crowned MVP for a fourth time, with the best online sportsbooks favoring Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at a price of -800.

Nuggets injury report

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Lakers: PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain) QUESTIONABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)

Christian Braun (Left Foot… pic.twitter.com/o8mFhqEWyu — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 19, 2025

Is Jamal Murray playing tonight?

Jamal Murray has been almost as consistent as Jokic has been this year despite various injuries, with the 28-year-old featuring for the Nuggets in 61 of their 69 games so far this year.

Unlike Jokic, Murray has struggled throughout his career with different injuries and since his first three years in the league he has struggled to reach 70 games in a campaign.

This year looks like it will be Murray’s most fruitful season since 2018-19 in terms of appearances but again he is questionable to play tonight with a right ankle sprain.

Murray has averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists so far this season in his best scoring year to date.

Despite being snubbed of his first All-Star selection yet again this year, Murray has had some career games which includes a personal single-game high of 55 points in February.