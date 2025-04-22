Nuggets injury report: Michael Porter Jr. (shoulder) expects to play in Game 3 vs. the Clippers

On Monday evening, the Nuggets hosted the Clippers for Game 2 of their first-round matchup. Denver narrowly won Game 1 in OT, 112-110.

It was another closely contested battle in Game 2. In Game 1 vs. the Clippers, SF Michael Porter Jr. had three points and four rebounds. He bounced back in Game 2 Monday with 15 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, and one steal. However, Porter Jr. had turned the ball over late, and it cost his team a win. On top of that, Porter Jr. dove to grab the loose ball on that turnover and injured his shoulder. The 2023 NBA champ said he expects to be available in Game 3.

Michael Porter Jr. injured his shoulder late in Game 2

The Nuggets vs. Clippers series has arguably been the most entertaining in the first round. Both teams want to make a deep playoff run. Denver has the championship pedigree, but the Clippers are not going down without a fight. In Game 2, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. turned the ball over after he grabbed a massive rebound for the Nuggets.

With the ball loose on the ground, Porter Jr. dove to regain possession. He unsuccessfully picked up the ball and suffered an injury in the process. A Clippers player landed on top of Porter Jr., and all that weight went on his left shoulder. The 26-year-old immediately grimaced and was in pain. Interim head coach David Adelman took Porter Jr. out of the game and put in a sub.

After the tough loss on Monday, Porter Jr. spoke to reporters. He told them he’s never experienced pain like that before. Later, he said that his shoulder injury is “nothing too serious” and that he expects to play in Game 3. Denver will be on the road Thursday to face the Clippers. Porter Jr. plans to play, but he might not be at full strength after a shoulder injury on Monday.