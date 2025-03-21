NBA

Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic (ankle) will miss his third consecutive game on Friday

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated33 mins ago on March 21, 2025

Nikola Jokic Nuggets pic

The Nuggets are on the road Friday night to face the Trail Blazers. It’s the fourth and final matchup in 2024-25 between Denver and Portland. 

On Wednesday, the Nuggets lost 120-108 to the Lakers. The team is 44-26 this season, third in the Western Conference. For their game on Friday vs. Portland, the Nuggets will be without their three-time MVP center, Nikola Jokic. It will be his third consecutive game missed due to injury.

Nikola Jokic will not be available on Friday night for the Nuggets


Earlier this week, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone received criticism for sitting Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps said that Malone was resting his stars, rather than them being out for injury. However, Michael Malone defended his decision to not play Jokic and Murray. The MVP center is dealing with a contusion to his shooting elbow along with an ankle impingement.

Those are ligament reasons for Malone to give Jokic a few nights off. The big man has started 62 of Denver’s 70 games this season. Jokic has played through injuries all year and he’s one of the toughest players in the NBA. Jokic is averaging (29.1) points, (12.8) rebounds, (10.3) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. He’s set to become the third player in league history to average a triple-double for the season. Joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

Denver is 1-1 in their two games without Nikola Jokic. That includes a loss to the Wizards and a win vs. the Warriors. The Nuggets are on the road Friday night to face the Trail Blazers. They are without the services of Nikola Jokic and PG Jamal Murray is questionable with an ankle injury. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Trail Blazers are favored by two points at home vs. Denver.