Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic (ankle) will miss his third consecutive game on Friday

The Nuggets are on the road Friday night to face the Trail Blazers. It’s the fourth and final matchup in 2024-25 between Denver and Portland.

On Wednesday, the Nuggets lost 120-108 to the Lakers. The team is 44-26 this season, third in the Western Conference. For their game on Friday vs. Portland, the Nuggets will be without their three-time MVP center, Nikola Jokic. It will be his third consecutive game missed due to injury.

Nikola Jokic will not be available on Friday night for the Nuggets

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against Portland: PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain) QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain) OUT:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)

Earlier this week, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone received criticism for sitting Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps said that Malone was resting his stars, rather than them being out for injury. However, Michael Malone defended his decision to not play Jokic and Murray. The MVP center is dealing with a contusion to his shooting elbow along with an ankle impingement.

Those are ligament reasons for Malone to give Jokic a few nights off. The big man has started 62 of Denver’s 70 games this season. Jokic has played through injuries all year and he’s one of the toughest players in the NBA. Jokic is averaging (29.1) points, (12.8) rebounds, (10.3) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. He’s set to become the third player in league history to average a triple-double for the season. Joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

Denver is 1-1 in their two games without Nikola Jokic. That includes a loss to the Wizards and a win vs. the Warriors. The Nuggets are on the road Friday night to face the Trail Blazers. They are without the services of Nikola Jokic and PG Jamal Murray is questionable with an ankle injury. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Trail Blazers are favored by two points at home vs. Denver.