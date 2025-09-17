Nuggets’ insiders are questioning the team’s depth ahead of the 2025-26 season

Ahead of the upcoming season, there are several new wrinkles for the Denver Nuggets. Days before the 2025 playoffs, the team fired head coach Micahel Malone. Assistant head coach David Adelman was promoted to head coach this offseason.

Additionally, the team traded Michael Porter Jr. to the Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. Another area where Denver will see some new and familiar faces in 2025-26 is off the bench. Recently, Adam Mares of DNVR went on The Athletic NBA Daily Show. He discussed how the Nuggets’ bench might not be as reliable as fans hope.

What will Denver’s bench look like in the 2025-26 season?

Speaking with the NBA Daily Show, Adam Mares emphasized Denver’s need to add depth ahead of 2025-26. He noted that players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and Jonas Valanciunas were added to the roster. While Mares believes these players can help during the regular season, he questions if they’ll get enough production in the playoffs. Jonas Valanciunas and Tim Hardaway Jr. are both 33 years old. Bruce Brown turned 29 in August.

Adam Mares believes all three of those players are past their prime. That’s why he questions the production Denver will get from them in the postseason. Bruce Brown is entering his 8th professional season and his second with the Denver Nuggets. He’s spent the better part of the last two seasons being bounced around the league in trades. Brown hopes to find a role with Denver in 2025-26. What type of production will he give the team?

The Denver Nuggets would’ve had to pay Michael Porter Jr. $38.3M next season but instead turned that into: Cam Johnson

Jonas Valanciunas

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Bruce Brown Costing them a combined $37M next season. Incredible business by the Nuggets front office 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lAhLYDqLvt — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 3, 2025

Another addition this offseason for Denver was Tim Hardaway Jr. He made 77 starts for the Pistons last season, averaging 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Hardaway Jr. signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with Denver. Over the past few seasons, Hardaway Jr. has been a streaky scorer at best. He’ll be the team’s backup SG in 2025-26.

The final player mentioned by Nuggets’ insider Adam Mares was Jonas Valanciunas. Rumors spread this offseason that the veteran big man was going to retire from the NBA and head back to Europe. However, Denver completed a trade with the Kings to acquire Valanciunas this offseason. He’s a capable backup center behind MVP Nikola Jokic. The rest of Denver’s bench leaves a lot to be desired. What players will step up and help keep the Nuggets as contenders in the Western Conference?