The NBA’s current three-time MVP seems to be hungry for more. Nikola Jokic continues to drop up numbers that will forever be remembered in the league, after putting on a show against Phoenix this past weekend, recording the first ever triple-double of at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists.

During an overtime 149-141 win against the Suns at Ball Arena, the Nuggets superstar ended the night with an unbelievable 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists. With this performance, the Serbian continues to cement himself as one of the main frontrunners for this year’s MVP title.

However, this incredible victory almost didn’t come through as Denver almost blew a 21-point lead in the third quarter, as the Suns fought back and tied the contest 122-122. After the game, the European big man seemed more focused on getting some rest instead of boasting about his display.

“It’s going to be nice to go when I finish my career, (sit) on my couch, and think I had a really good game,” Nikola told the press postgame. “Right now, we have a back-to-back in three days so I’m thinking like how to get rest and recover myself.”

As for his coach Michael Malone, he ran out of words to praise his All-Star center. “Nikola Jokić is one of one. I mean, the first player to ever have a 30, 20, and 20 game. I can’t describe him, so don’t ask me to,” said the Nuggets tactician.

He then added: “The guy is just an incredible player, and when you are one of one in this league and the tremendous history of this league, that says a lot. And there’s a lot of good players in this league, but Nikola in my opinion is just in a class all by himself.”

To put things in context, Jokic posted a triple-double in each half of Friday’s match, with 3 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists during the first 26:30, and then 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the second half. Also, his 22 assists broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 21 as the most ever produced by a big man.