Nuggets Outlast Thunder in Overtime for Pivotal Game 3 Win

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had one of the worst offensive outings of his career in Friday’s critical Game 3 matchup with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

The three-time MVP finished with 20 points on just 8-of-25 shooting, missing all 10 of his 3-point attempts, and tied a playoff career high with eight turnovers.

However, the Nuggets managed to secure a 113-104 overtime win against the Thunder, thanks to Aaron Gordon’s game-tying 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Looked like a team who’s been here before#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/safll6WY7o — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 10, 2025



It was Gordon’s third game-tying or go-ahead bucket in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter during these playoffs, including the game-winning 3 in Game 1 of this series.

“Basically, I was the worst player on the court tonight,” said Jokic, who recorded 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. “But we won the game, and that’s what’s most important. … I was frustrated, but I tried to stay in the game and do the little things. Those nights happen. The guys were lifting me up.”

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic On Wrong End Of NBA History

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Jokic became the first NBA player to go 0-of-10 from 3-point range and commit at least eight turnovers in any game.

However, Jokic did start overtime with a finger-roll layup, and the Nuggets never trailed again.

“I mean, 20, 16, and six, what an awful NBA night,” Nuggets interim coach David Adelman cracked about Jokic’s stat line. “I’m sure he’s frustrated [because he’s] maybe arguably one of the most efficient players to ever play any sport.

“Yeah, I get it. I get why he’s frustrated. But Game 4 is going to come and he’s going to touch it a million times. Hope he shoots it all the time.”

MVP Favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Also Underperformed

Fortunately for Jokic, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the favorite to win this season’s MVP over Jokic, also missed a lot of shots.

Gilgeous-Alexander was held to only 18 points on 7-of-22 shooting, including 1-of-8 in the fourth quarter. He failed to get a shot attempt in overtime as well.

“The game gets slower, execution matters more,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “In those moments when the game slows down, it usually comes down to your best players making shots and making plays. I didn’t do a good enough job of that tonight, and I think that’s the main reason for the outcome.”

In addition, Denver took a 2-1 series lead behind 27 points from Jamal Murray, 22 from Gordon, and 21 from one-armed Michael Porter Jr., who had his best game since spraining his left shoulder in the first game of the playoffs.

The Thunder will stay in Denver for Game 4 this Sunday at Ball Arena.