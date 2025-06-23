NBA
Nuggets Reportedly Hire Ben Tenzer, Jon Wallace as Team’s New Executive VPs
The Denver organization keep shaking up their front office after they decided to fire former head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, in a surprising act late last season. The Colorado club have reportedly found their replacements, one from inside the team and other from afar.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Nuggets have decided to promote Ben Tenzer as the new executive vice president of basketball operations and hired Jon Wallace as executive vice president of player personnel. These reports came on Monday morning, just as the 2024-25 season came to an end last night.
Tenzer had already served in this position before, and was first appointed as interim general manager after the organization decided to discharge Booth back in April. As for Wallace, he previously worked as the director of player personnel for the Timberwolves, as well as general manager for their G League affiliate.
The NBA insider also announced that both new hirings will report to club president and governor Josh Kroenke. Ben has been part of the Denver front office since 2005, but officially hired since 2013, and is considered by most inside the team to be “a salary cap expert.”
On the other hand, Jon was part of the Nuggets’s scouting department for three years, before leaving to Minnesota in 2022. Shortly after firing of Malone and Booth, it was reported that “the head coach and general manager seldom engaged with each other outside of occasional meetings with Kroenke, an unwilling intermediary in their frayed relationship.”
Kroenke has spent his last couple of months deciding how to reshape his front office strategically. Charania expressed that both Wallace and Tenzer are expected to serve “as the heads of their newly restructured basketball leadership group.”
Other than the two new hirings, the Colorado club also interviewed candidates such as Golden State’s director of basketball operations Chuck Hayes and Heat vice president of player personnel Eric Amsler. Denver currently hold no picks in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft.