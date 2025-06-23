The Denver organization keep shaking up their front office after they decided to fire former head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, in a surprising act late last season. The Colorado club have reportedly found their replacements, one from inside the team and other from afar.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Nuggets have decided to promote Ben Tenzer as the new executive vice president of basketball operations and hired Jon Wallace as executive vice president of player personnel. These reports came on Monday morning, just as the 2024-25 season came to an end last night.

Tenzer had already served in this position before, and was first appointed as interim general manager after the organization decided to discharge Booth back in April. As for Wallace, he previously worked as the director of player personnel for the Timberwolves, as well as general manager for their G League affiliate.