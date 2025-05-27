Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook Requires Hand Surgery For 2 Fractures

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook will undergo surgery to repair two fractures to his right hand. He confirmed the news himself using his newsletter Word of Westbrook.

It is believed he sustained the injuries during the regular season.

“I’m grateful for everyone’s support all year and I can’t wait to be back out there at 100% soon,” Westbrook wrote. “The comeback is already in motion #WhyNot.”

Westbrook played 75 games in the regular season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals. He shot 44.9 percent from the field including 32.3 percent from three. He only made 66.1 percent of his free throws.

In the playoffs, Westbrook averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 13 games. He only shot 39.1 percent from the field including 31.7 percent from three.

He has a player option worth $3.5M for the 2025-26 season. The expectation is that Westbrook will pick up the option and remain in Denver having enjoyed his season. He was most effective when playing with Nikola Jokic on the court.

The Nuggets finished the regular season 50-32 and lost in the West semifinals to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.

Nuggets Need To Improve Depth Beyond Westbrook

The hope will be that hand surgery will help Westbrook’s performance on the court. He proved valuable to the Nuggets as a backup guard who can fill in as a starter when Jamal Murray sat.

As a starter, Westbrook averaged 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.7 steals. He shot 50.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three.

Beyond Westbrook and Peyton Watson, though, the Nuggets have little they can consistently rely upon.

Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett will be expected to make significant strides over the summer. In addition, Watson will also be expected to improve his offensive capabilities. While he has a respectable three-point percentage at 35.3 percent, his two attempts per game speak to the comfort level he has in the shot.

Three-point shooting volume has been a big weakness for the Nuggets. Adding shooting depth would only make Jokic that much more of a threat.

It would probably simplify Westbrook’s decision making, too.