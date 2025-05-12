This Sunday’s Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series between Nuggets and Thunder started off on the wrong foot, as both tied the league’s record for the least amount of points scored in a first quarter of a playoff matchup. Both teams combined for only 25 points to open the game.

After 12 minutes of action the scoreboard read: OKC 17, Denver 8. The last time that two clubs combined for this amount of points during the opening period of a postseason contest goes all the way back to April 21, 2002, when the Pistons led the Raptors 16 to 9.

On May 20, 1999, Trail Blazer and Utah also combined for 25 with a 14-11 score. Last night’s clash seemed more like a pickup match at times, as both teams missed shot after shoot. Incredible enough, both squads dropped only 18.2% during that quarter, combining for 8-for-44 shooting.

From beyond the arc, even worse, as the Colorado team went scoreless out of 14 attempts, while Oklahoma City were 1 of 11. “It’s the same time for them. It’s the same rest for them,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said during the postgame interview.

He then added: “Neither team is at an advantage or disadvantage with that. We really don’t think about it. It’s an equal playing field today for both teams.” However, by the end of the game, OKC were able tot turn things around and tied the series with a 92-87 win in Game 4.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge as he scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, a clutch effort that pulled his team out of the brink of a 3-1 deficit. “We fought,” said the NBA’s leader in scoring averages. “We stayed the course … and then we closed the game.”

His coach also praised how the Thunder closed the match. “Quick turnaround with an early game today,” Daigneault said. “We made an intentional effort to use our depth today and get everybody going. Every time you take punches and you get back up, you get stronger. That’s what we’re preaching to our team.”