Nuggets Vice Chairman Kroenke Wants Internal Growth Solutions

Denver Nuggets Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke believes the team’s solutions moving forward lie internally.

Speaking with media at the end of season presser, Kroenke indicated that major trades are unlikely.

“I think a lot of our answers are internal right now,” Kroenke said. “With where we are from a roster standpoint, we have guys locked into contracts. We’re going into a coaching transition and, to be frank, that’s a huge change. Huge change… DA’s philosophy, how he might use these guys slightly differently, there’s gonna be a lot of big changes throughout our organization already.”

Denver lost in seven games to what is clearly standing out as the best team in the league in the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kroenke felt that the series loss came down to small details that cost the team in both Games 4 and 5.

The Nuggets had taken a 2-1 series lead before falling behind 3-2.

Kroenke agreed that depth seems more prevalent than ever to achieve team success so it will be interesting to see how he juggles that need moving forward. Denver was highly dependent on its starting five and took what came with Russell Westbrook.

He said there is a need for the team to reinvent itself but not reinvent the wheel.

How Can Team Improve Depth Without Major Trade?

There has been speculation that the Nuggets might explore trading Michael Porter Jr. Based on Kroenke’s words, that may not be considered an option this summer.

What was mentioned as an option to consider is acquiring a pick for this year’s draft.

The Nuggets currently do not have a pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He did mention free agency as an option as well, but the options are limited there with no cap space and just the tax payer mid-level available.

Internal growth comes down to how much Julian Strawther, Peyton Watson, and Jalen Pickett can improve. The health of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. is pivotal.

So much was expected of Jokic this season and he delivered with his best statistical season.

Kroenke Speaks On Value Of Jokic

One of the more interesting aspects of Kroenke’s press conference was when he spoke about using Jokic as leverage in free agent negotiations.

Kroenke explained how they tell free agents that Jokic can help them earn more moving forward. Russell Westbrook is a prime example of someone who looked to be in the NBA’s wilderness but found a new lease on life playing alongside the three-time MVP.

There is excitement about what Adelman can help bring moving forward.

Ultimately, it all lies in how much help they can get Jokic in the year and years to follow.