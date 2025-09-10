October 1 is the deadline for restricted free agents to sign a qualifying offer

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, four players were restricted free agents. That included Cam Thomas, Josh Giddey, Joanthan Kuminga, and Quentin Grimes.

On September 4, Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas signed a one-year qualifying offer with the Nets. Earlier this week, the Bulls signed Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million extension. With the new season approaching, Jonathan Kuminga and Quentin Grimes remain restricted free agents. They have until October 1 to sign a qualifying offer with their respective team.

Signs point to Joananthan Kuminga signing a qualifying offer with the Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga is ‘anticipated’ to accept the Warriors’ qualifying offer, per @MontePooleNBCS “Kuminga signing the qualifying offer remains the anticipated outcome. The deadline to do so is Oct. 1. Meanwhile, Al Horford and the rest of the veterans in Golden State’s waiting… pic.twitter.com/EwPnOCLjr6 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 10, 2025



With Josh Giddey signing a long-term deal on Tuesday afternoon, two of the four restricted free agents have signed for the 2025-26 or beyond. Golden State’s Jonahan Kuninga and Philadelphia’s Quentin Grimes are not under contract for the upcoming season. According to league insiders, they have until October 1 to sign a qualifying offer. Recently, Warriors insider Monte Poole detailed that Kuminga is “anticipated” to accept the one-year, $7,9 million qualifying offer with Golden State.

This offseaosn, the Warriors offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million extension. However, Kuminga has not shown any interest in that deal. If he signed with the Warriors, he would immediately become eligible for trade. That’s what the 22-year-old is trying to avoid. If he signed the qualifying offer with Golden State, Kuminga would have a no-trade clause in 2025-26. Additionally, he would become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.

REPORT: The 76ers could move Andre Drummond and/or Kelly Oubre Jr. in order to retain Quentin Grimes, per @JakeLFischer. pic.twitter.com/smP5Z0iED4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 9, 2025



The second restricted free agent who remains unsigned is the 76ers’ guard Quentin Grimes. He began the 2024-25 season with the Dallas Mavericks but was traded to Philly. Upon his arrival, the Sixers were dealing with several long-term injuries. Grimes had an opportunity to step up for the 76ers, and he made the most of his minutes. In 28 games with Philadelphia after he was traded, Grimes averaged 21.9 points per game.

Far and away his personal best despite the smaller sample size. Grimes had always been a productive scorer in the NBA, but he took that to another level with the Sixers. There are reports around the league that the 76ers could move Andre Drummond or Kelly Oubre to retain Grimes this offseason. The Sixers saw how productive Grimes was in his short stint with the team. We’ll see if Jonathan Kuminga and Quentin Grimes are signed before the October 1 deadline.