Court Ruling Ends Long Legal Dispute

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday that NBA player Christian Wood must pay $25,000 per month in child support, ending a prolonged legal battle in Lorain County. The decision came after Wood missed the objection deadline by one day, leaving the prior ruling in place.

According to court records, Wood and an Elyria woman had a child in January 2021. They met on social media while Wood was playing for the Dallas Mavericks. He most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

hTimeline of the Case

In July 2021, both parents appeared in Lorain County court to determine child support and visitation. The court issued an interim order requiring Wood to pay $5,000 monthly. The case moved to trial in 2023. After reviewing financial information and circumstances, the court set Wood’s permanent child support obligation at $25,000 per month and backdated the amount to January 2021.

The backdating meant the total owed accumulated significantly. Wood attempted to challenge the ruling by filing an objection. However, he submitted it 15 days after receiving the order.

Missed Deadline Determines the Outcome

The key issue before the Ohio Supreme Court was not the amount of support but whether Wood filed his objection on time. The justices found he missed the deadline by one day, which automatically upheld the trial court’s ruling.

The court’s announcement stated that the timing issue controlled the case. Because the filing was late, the justices did not revisit the earlier decision that set the $25,000 monthly payment.

What Comes Next

With the ruling now final, Wood is responsible for the full monthly payment and the backdated amount. The decision also means the Lorain County trial court’s earlier findings on support and visitation remain unchanged.

The case provides a reminder of how procedural deadlines can determine legal outcomes, even in high-profile disputes involving professional athletes. Wood’s next steps would need to follow lower-court procedures, as the state’s highest court has now closed the door on this appeal.

The ruling marks a significant financial obligation for the veteran forward as he continues his NBA career.